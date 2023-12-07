Swainsboro Tigers preparing for state championship rematch

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia High School Association football state championships are next week, and this year all of the state title games will be played at Mrecedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

After falling short in the state championship last year, Swainsboro is going back to Atlanta for the second year in a row with another opportunity to be a state title home to the CSRA.

The Tigers’ road back to the state has been filled with tough challenges, including playing all of their previous four playoff games on the road.

Head Coach Scott Roberts says when they get to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, their team will have traveled a total of 1,073 miles in the playoffs alone over the past four weeks.

That road warrior mentality is something this team has been using to motivate them ahead of their state championship rematch against Prince Avenue Christian- the same team that defeated the Tigers in the state championship game last year.

“Every big play is magnified, and every mistake is magnified. So, you just have to play the best football you can and understand that playoff football is different, and you better show up,” said Roberts.

Kickoff for the class 1A-D1 state championship game between Swainsboro and Prince Avenue is set for Monday at 4 p.m.

News 12 plans to be at the Benz with live coverage throughout the night. It should be a fun matchup between two teams that have earned the opportunity to shine under the lights.

“It’s very exciting. That’s the main thing. It’s one of my driving factors the whole playoffs throughout. So excited to be under those lights on such a big stage. It’s a great platform,” said Caleb Long, senior.

Shanon Ricks, senior, said: “I haven’t really soaked it in yet but it’s a real surreal moment we get to play in the Benz.”

