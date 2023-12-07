Submit Photos/Videos
Separate crashes slow traffic on I-20, Furys Ferry Road

By Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two crashes have slowed traffic on I-20 eastbound and Furys Ferry Road on Thursday afternoon.

An 18-wheeler crash on I-20 eastbound caused traffic delays around two miles before exit 194. According to Georgia Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 2:30 p.m.

One lane of traffic is blocked at this time.

Also in Columbia County...

A crash on Furys Ferry Road near Southern Pines Drive has also caused traffic delays. Information on this crash is limited at this time.

