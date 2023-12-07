Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

S.C. State names Chennis Berry as new football coach

Chennis Berry
Chennis Berry(Contributed)
By Maggie Brown and Rick Henry
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University announced two big hires during their Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday afternoon.

The university named Chennis Berry as its new football coach to succeed Buddy Pough, who retired after 23 seasons with the university.

Berry will be leaving Benedict College in Columbia where he led the Tigers in back-to-back SIAC championships in 2022 and 2023.

The university also announced it would be hiring former S.C. State football player Nathan Cochran as the new athletics director. He comes from Walsh University in Canton, Ohio, where he served as the athletics director.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Jamilla Shanae’ Smith and Daniel Harmon
Suspect accused of kidnapping Aiken County missing mom
Saluda County Sheriff's Office, S.C.
Chickens escape when big-rig slams into pole in Ridge Spring
Empty glasses
Dry New Year’s Eve brings boos from Augusta bar owners
Zykee Ryans
Agency reveals new details on 4-year-old’s fatal shooting
April Short, 30
Federal grand jury indicts Fort Eisenhower mom in baby’s murder

Latest News

Spain's Jon Rahm plays his tee shot on the 4th hole during the third day of the British Open...
Rahm leaving the PGA Tour for Saudi-backed LIV, according to reports
Luke List watches his tee shot on the seventh hole during the fourth round of the Wells Fargo...
Pro golfer Luke List donates $250K to Children’s Hospital of Georgia
Carlton Thompson, a man affectionately known as Gamecock Jesus, has passed away.
USC sports fan known as ‘Gamecock Jesus’ passes away
Swainsboro Tigers
Swainsboro Tigers preparing for state championship rematch
Greenbrier flag football team
Greenbrier flag football team advances to State Elite 8