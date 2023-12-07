S.C. State names Chennis Berry as new football coach

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University announced two big hires during their Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday afternoon.

The university named Chennis Berry as its new football coach to succeed Buddy Pough, who retired after 23 seasons with the university.

Berry will be leaving Benedict College in Columbia where he led the Tigers in back-to-back SIAC championships in 2022 and 2023.

The university also announced it would be hiring former S.C. State football player Nathan Cochran as the new athletics director. He comes from Walsh University in Canton, Ohio, where he served as the athletics director.

