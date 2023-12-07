USC sports fan known as ‘Gamecock Jesus’ passes away

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gamecock nation is mourning the loss of one of its most notable and recognizable superfans.

Carlton Thompson, the man affectionately known as Gamecock Jesus, has passed away.

He was 70 years old.

Thompson’s positivity and passion for Gamecock athletics galvanized the fanbase for decades.

In an exclusive interview Wednesday morning, USC women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley, who was still in disbelief, said he leaves behind a powerful legacy.

“He was God-like,” she said. “He walked the walk. He walked the walk of faith, he walked the walk of the people, of a giver, of a carer.”

As Thompson was battling prostate cancer for the last year and not in the stands, Staley it felt like a teammate was missing.

In a cynical world, she said his joy and generous heart will be sorely missed.

In a post on social media, Gamecock Athletics honored Thompson, saying “Carlton Thompson, our beloved ‘Gamecock Jesus’ has the best seat in the house tonight. He loved his gamecocks. We loved him.”

With his signature smile, that unmistakable beard, and infectious spirit, Gamecock Jesus had become synonymous with Gamecock sports.

He was known for his loud and energetic cheers at sporting events for all teams, as well as for his flag that he would wave religiously.

In an interview with WIS’ Judi Gatson in September, Thompson explained that his fandom dated back to 1968.

“My whole thing has always been that the fans can help win the game,” he said. “That’s what I do. I make sure the fans are up and helping to win, and it works.”

Thompson was a former nurse, and used to take patients to games.

“He would make sure they had a great time, he would make sure they got home,” Staley said. “He was an Uber before there was Uber.”

During his interview with Gatson, Thompson described his journey with cancer.

“The prostate cancer that I have is very aggressive but it’s very treatable if you catch prostate cancer in the early stages and it is so easy to be screened with the PSA lab test, but I never did that and I want to encourage all guys, all men, to do that screening to prevent the cancer,” he told Gatson.

In the midst of his battle with prostate cancer, Staley and her team sent him letters and cards, wishing him well.

“Dawn Staley is just like a dream,” Thompson said in September. “She really is a dream merchant.”

Thompson’s passing leaves the Gamecock family with a hole in its heart.

“He really is a warrior,” USC sophomore Ben Chatonda said.

Staley called him a saint on earth, who has now gained his wings and is an angel in heaven.

“No matter what’s happening in the world, no matter how heartless we think the world is, when you look at Gamecock Jesus, you know there is God,” she said. “You know that there are people out there that are caring. So you don’t give up on it. Like he keeps your spirits lifted in knowing that there’s good in the world, and he represented that to the highest level.”

A close friend said she was texting with Thompson on Tuesday night, and he seemed to be in good spirits.

The Gamecocks women’s basketball team held a moment of silence at their home game on Wednesday night in Gamecock Jesus’ honor.

In a post on X, gamecock legend A’ja Wilson said “This one is heartbreaking. Rest in peace to our number one fan. Thankful for the consistent support and showing up literally every game day. Your righteous flag is waving forever.”

Further demonstrating his love for the Gamecocks, the university showcased on X a ride Thompson took with Harris Pastides, who was the president of USC at the time.

In the video, the university showed footage of Thompson waving the Gamecock flag in the stands in support of his beloved team.

Funeral arrangements for Thompson are being handled by Shives Funeral Home.

