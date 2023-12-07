S.C. to pair mental health resources, after-school programs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Data shows more kids in South Carolina are experiencing mental health challenges, like depression and anxiety, than in the past.

Now a new partnership will allow mental health professionals to reach over 100,000 students at a place they go every day – after-school programs.

The new year will bring this new initiative from the South Carolina Department of Mental Health – and the South Carolina Afterschool Alliance.

“This partnership allows us to expand support system in environments where young people already spend time,” said Zelda Waymer, president and CEO of the S.C. Afterschool Alliance. “Tapping into the after-school helps improve access to mental health care where it’s most needed.”

Through the program, staff at more than 1,700 after-school programs across the state will be offered training in mental health first aid and trauma-informed care.

These staff will also serve as liaisons between the South Carolina Department of Mental Health and families – to let them know what help is available and make potential referrals.

They hope it not only expands awareness and access to resources but also reduces the stigma around receiving mental health help.

It’ll begin as a pilot next spring in Florence, Darlington and Marion counties – with the goal of expanding to other parts of the state from there.

“Oftentimes, we get involved when it’s downstream, and what can we do upstream to prevent them from ever getting downstream, where it’s so much more complicated?” said Louise Johnson of the South Carolina Department of Mental Health.

This program will be funded by a three-year grant from the Mott Foundation.

The Department of Mental Health believes it’s realistic for the program to be implemented in all counties by the time that grant is up.

