Richmond County Sheriff’s Office staff getting $5K bonuses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nearly $2.5 million is going toward retention bonuses for Richmond County Sheriff’s Office employees.

Nearly every worker with the agency will receive a $5,000 bonus with the Dec. 15 paycheck. This is an increase from last year’s $3,000 bonus.

About 500 employees will get between $2,500 and $5,000, with the vast majority getting $5,000 and a handful getting $2,500.

It’s unclear why some employees are getting less.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.