Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Rahm leaving the PGA Tour for Saudi-backed LIV, according to reports

Spain's Jon Rahm plays his tee shot on the 4th hole during the third day of the British Open...
Spain's Jon Rahm plays his tee shot on the 4th hole during the third day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)(Kin Cheung | AP)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Reigning Masters champion and the world’s No. 3 golfer Jon Rahm is leaving the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, according to numerous news reports.

That’s a big move in the saga of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, which face a Dec. 31 deadline to decide the fate of their proposed combination.

LIV has drawn players like Phil Mickelson away from the PGA for deals worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Rory McIlroy, the world’s No. 2 player, may be a holdout, saying in July he’d rather retire than join LIV.

The PGA Tour declined to comment. An agency that has represented Rahm also declined to comment.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the possible deal.

NBC Sports contributed to this report

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Jamilla Shanae’ Smith and Daniel Harmon
Suspect accused of kidnapping Aiken County missing mom
Saluda County Sheriff's Office, S.C.
Chickens escape when big-rig slams into pole in Ridge Spring
Empty glasses
Dry New Year’s Eve brings boos from Augusta bar owners
Zykee Ryans
Agency reveals new details on 4-year-old’s fatal shooting
April Short, 30
Federal grand jury indicts Fort Eisenhower mom in baby’s murder

Latest News

Luke List watches his tee shot on the seventh hole during the fourth round of the Wells Fargo...
Pro golfer Luke List donates $250K to Children’s Hospital of Georgia
Carlton Thompson, a man affectionately known as Gamecock Jesus, has passed away.
USC sports fan known as ‘Gamecock Jesus’ passes away
Swainsboro Tigers
Swainsboro Tigers preparing for state championship rematch
Greenbrier flag football team
Greenbrier flag football team advances to State Elite 8