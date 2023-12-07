Rahm leaving the PGA Tour for Saudi-backed LIV, according to reports

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Reigning Masters champion and the world’s No. 3 golfer Jon Rahm is leaving the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, according to numerous news reports.

That’s a big move in the saga of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, which face a Dec. 31 deadline to decide the fate of their proposed combination.

LIV has drawn players like Phil Mickelson away from the PGA for deals worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Rory McIlroy, the world’s No. 2 player, may be a holdout, saying in July he’d rather retire than join LIV.

The PGA Tour declined to comment. An agency that has represented Rahm also declined to comment.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the possible deal.

NBC Sports contributed to this report

