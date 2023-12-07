Pro golfer Luke List donates $250K to Children’s Hospital of Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - PGA Tour pro golfer Luke List and his wife, Chloe, donated $250,000 to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia through the RSM Birdies Fore Love program on Thursday.

The donation, which coincided with the 23rd annual iHeart Media Cares for Kids Radiothon , will support the expansion of the pediatric intensive care unit.

The Lists, who live in Augusta, chose Children’s Hospital of Georgia after their son, Harrison, was hospitalized and treated for RSV in the unit at Children’s.

The Lists presented the check to Ralph Turner, president of Wellstar MCG Health and Children’s Hospital of Georgia, and Dr. Valera Hudson, pediatrician-in-chief of the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

RSM Birdies for Love is the giving platform through the RSM Classic.

In collaboration with the PGA Tour, the program recognizes the top three finishers in total birdies from fall Tour events with prizes to donate to a children’s or family-friendly charity of their choice.

