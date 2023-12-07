Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Pro golfer Luke List donates $250K to Children’s Hospital of Georgia

Luke List watches his tee shot on the seventh hole during the fourth round of the Wells Fargo...
Luke List watches his tee shot on the seventh hole during the fourth round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow on Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - PGA Tour pro golfer Luke List and his wife, Chloe, donated $250,000 to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia through the RSM Birdies Fore Love program on Thursday.

The donation, which coincided with the 23rd annual iHeart Media Cares for Kids Radiothon, will support the expansion of the pediatric intensive care unit.

MORE | Radiothon is answering the call to help Children’s Hospital

The Lists, who live in Augusta, chose Children’s Hospital of Georgia after their son, Harrison, was hospitalized and treated for RSV in the unit at Children’s.

The Lists presented the check to Ralph Turner, president of Wellstar MCG Health and Children’s Hospital of Georgia, and Dr. Valera Hudson, pediatrician-in-chief of the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

RSM Birdies for Love is the giving platform through the RSM Classic.

In collaboration with the PGA Tour, the program recognizes the top three finishers in total birdies from fall Tour events with prizes to donate to a children’s or family-friendly charity of their choice.

MORE | Rahm leaving the PGA Tour for Saudi-backed LIV, according to reports

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Jamilla Shanae’ Smith and Daniel Harmon
Suspect accused of kidnapping Aiken County missing mom
Saluda County Sheriff's Office, S.C.
Chickens escape when big-rig slams into pole in Ridge Spring
Empty glasses
Dry New Year’s Eve brings boos from Augusta bar owners
Zykee Ryans
Agency reveals new details on 4-year-old’s fatal shooting
April Short, 30
Federal grand jury indicts Fort Eisenhower mom in baby’s murder

Latest News

New Ellenton Police Chief Josh Solomon
New Ellenton Police Department names new chief
Georgia map
Ga. lawmakers approve new congressional, legislative districts
Spain's Jon Rahm plays his tee shot on the 4th hole during the third day of the British Open...
Rahm leaving the PGA Tour for Saudi-backed LIV, according to reports
Flu
Flu, other respiratory illnesses soar in Georgia, South Carolina
Gamecock nation is mourning the loss of one of its most notable and recognizable superfans.
Famed fan known as 'Gamecock Jesus' has passed away