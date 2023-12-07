Submit Photos/Videos
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Gordon Highway

By Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Gordon Highway early Thursday, the latest victim as the CSRA sees an outbreak of these types of accidents.

Thursday at 5:38 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2000 block of Gordon Highway on the eastbound side, authorities say.

MORE | Name released for pedestrian killed on Mike Padgett Highway

Upon arrival, deputies found the pedestrian was deceased, according to authorities.

The eastbound lanes of Gordon Highway just past North Leg Road had reopened by 7:47 a.m.

Gordon Highway is one of three major hotspots for pedestrian deaths in Richmond County.

Of more than 55 pedestrian deaths from 2018 to 2023, we’ve learned that 60% of those deaths happened in the same ZIP code, 30906.

The three trouble local thoroughfares for pedestrian deaths are Gordon Highway, Mike Padgett Highway and Peach Orchard Road.

There’s been a rash of deadly pedestrian accidents in recent weeks in Richmond County, including a particularly deadly pair of weekends in mid-October that claimed four lives.

Pedestrian deaths are on an upswing nationwide.

MORE | String of pedestrian deaths leaves a trail of broken hearts

According to a national report by the Governors Highway Safety Association, more than 7,500 people walking were struck and killed by automobiles in 2022, the highest number since 1981. The spike was attributed in part to an increase in larger vehicles such as SUVs and pickup trucks on the road.

And the accidents may increase as the weather gets colder.

A recently released study found every state outside of Iowa has seen an increase in the percentage of fatal crashes involving pedestrians in the winter months in recent years.

The study found Georgia ranks No. 6 in the increase of pedestrian deaths during winter, seeing a 4.3% jump.

The LendingTree study analyzed National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

