New Ellenton Police Department names new chief

New Ellenton Police Chief Josh Solomon
New Ellenton Police Chief Josh Solomon(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of New Ellenton announced Josh Solomon as the next chief of police for the New Ellenton Police Department on Wednesday.

Solomon has 17 years of law enforcement experience and spent the last year as a training sergeant, city officials say.

Solomon was appointed interim chief in September after former chief Shawn Middleton resigned.

“Chief Solomon has demonstrated exemplary leadership and commitment to the citizens and safety of New Ellenton. We are excited and look forward to working with Chief Solomon and the direction he will lead our department in,” the city said in a statement on Facebook.

