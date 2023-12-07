Islamic Society of Augusta holds ‘Road to Peace’ presentation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Islamic Society of Augusta is working towards bringing peace between Palestine and Israel.

They held a community presentation on Palestine and the history of the country leading up to the war on Wednesday.

“I really think it’s very important to research the issues if you care about them, and it is a matter of war and peace. And it’s very, very, very, very important to pray for the peace of the Middle East,” said Lorraine Bartlett, member of the Interfaith Fellowship of Augusta.

They are hoping for a resolution.

Aladien Fadel, a volunteer at the Islamic Society of Augusta, said: “We have to learn from each other. We have to listen to the other point of view. We have to respect that every person has a point of view, which is valid. And if we find the common denominator, the common denominator should be willing to live in peace. We don’t want more people to be killed.”

Their goal is to inform people about the history of Palestine and what led up to the war today.

Bartlett said: “We’re mainly learning about the conflict, the roots of the conflict. This just didn’t pop up on October 7. There have been years and years and decades of problems in this area.”

They want people to hear both sides and for the war to end.

“We’re trying to find ways that we, as individuals, can realize that there can be a resolution and there can be peace in that area. Of course, every individual has to make it their goal to learn about these things and understand the opposing view. Because until you can walk in the shoes of the other, you can’t possibly know what they’ve gone through,” she said.

Overall, they say it is important to learn from each other rather than to argue and debate in order to find an overall solution.

