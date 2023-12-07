How to keep your home fire-free this Christmas

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You don’t want your Christmas tree – and your house – to go up in flames.

To help spread awareness of holiday fire safety, the Augusta Fire Department gave a demonstration Thursday to show what not to do when it comes to decorating your tree.

If you have a fresh tree, keep it watered. It’s best to use a freshly harvested tree, then cut at least half an inch more off the bottom and immediately place it in water. Check the water daily.

To check the tree for dryness, slide a branch near the trunk between your thumb and forefinger. When needles shed easily, the tree is too far gone and you need to get rid of it.

Keep your tree at least three feet away from any heat source like a fireplace or space heater.

And don’t overload your electrical outlets. All it takes is one spark.

Red Cross safety campaign

Meanwhile, the American Red Cross in Georgia has launched a campaign to reduce home fire-related deaths and injuries. Since its start in 2014, the campaign is credited with helping save more than 2,000 lives, including 240 here in Georgia. Roughly one-third of those who survived were children.

As part of the campaign, the Red Cross works with local partners to install free smoke alarms and share fire safety information with families.

Through the support of community partners and dedicated volunteers, the campaign has installed 2.7 million smoke alarms and helped to make 1.1 million homes safer.

A fire can destroy everything inside your home in just two minutes — but working smoke alarms can help prevent it from taking your life. Test your smoke alarms monthly and practice your two-minute home fire escape drill.

Also follow these safety tips, which can also be downloaded on the free Red Cross Emergency app (search “American Red Cross” in mobile app stores):

Install smoke alarms on each level of your home , including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Change the batteries at least once a year if your model requires it.

Check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms to see if they’re 10 years old or older. If so, they likely need to be replaced. Follow your alarm’s manufacturer instructions.

In your escape plan, include at least two ways to exit every room in your home. Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows to meet.

Teach children what a smoke alarm sounds like while practicing your escape plan. Talk about fire safety and what to do in an emergency.

