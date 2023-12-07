How to keep your Christmas tree free of fire trouble

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You don’t want your Christmas tree – and your house – to go up in flames.

To help spread awareness of holiday fire safety, the Augusta Fire Department gave a demonstration Thursday to show what not to do when it comes to decorating your tree.

If you have a fresh tree, keep it watered. It’s best to use a freshly harvested tree, then cut at least half an inch more off the bottom and immediately place it in water.

Check the water daily.

To check the tree for dryness, slide a branch near the trunk between your thumb and forefinger. When needles shed easily, the tree is too far gone and you need to get rid of it.

Keep your tree at least three feet away from any heat source like a fireplace or space heater.

And don’t overload your electrical outlets. All it takes is one spark.

