Grant Me Hope | Helen would be happy to have a family

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

Today we want to introduce you to adventurous 15-year-old Helen, who doesn’t like to be stuck in the house all day.

“I like art and animals and I’m a big fan of little kids,” she said. “So when I get older, I want to be an OB/GYN. I feel like it’s my passion.”

She thinks she can help women because too many doctors don’t take enough time with patients.

In school, she has all A’s and B’s, and her favorite classes are math and Georgia studies.

“I would enjoy having, a younger sibling,” she said. “I like to be the oldest and I just want a family that would be able to like understand that I’d probably want to also have visits and communication with my blood family.”

She thinks good parenting involves understanding your child and talking to them, while also setting up rules, “but giving the child freedom as if you would want.”

To her, adoption means “that family’s gonna be your forever family, even after 21. It is just like having your biological parents, but having different parents and you’re gonna be with a whole new setting of surroundings with you and everything.”

To inquire about Helen, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia.

