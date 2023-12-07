Flu, other respiratory illnesses soar in Georgia, South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Flu cases in South Carolina and Georgia are soaring – and the Palmetto State is even one of two places with the highest levels in the country, according to the CDC.

The latest weekly flu report from experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows South Carolina at Level 11 in the “very high” rating. The only other state with a rating that high is Louisiana.

Georgia isn’t far behind, though, with the CDC placing it at Level 10, the upper end of the “high” rating.

The statistics were the latest available, for the week ending Nov. 25.

Latest available flu report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Contributed)

It’s not just the flu that’s a problem.

“Family physicians in primary care are probably feeling overwhelmed,” South Carolina physician Matthew Delfino said.

From children battling RSV to adults getting the flu, strep throat, COVID-19 and now parainfluenza, respiratory illnesses are vast and rapid this season.

“Parainfluenza is just a specific virus that mimics the flu, so it has all the same symptoms except you won’t get a positive flu test,” Delfino said.

Delfino says parainfluenza is usually less severe and less deadly. So far this season, five people in South Carolina have died from the flu, according to DHEC. All of the deaths were people 65 and older.

In Georgia, two people have died.

“The most common strain is influenza type A,” Delfino said. “However, there is another strain of influenza called influenza type B and we have been seeing a lot of that in our urgent care centers this year in comparison to past years.”

Delfino says the vaccine is around 30% effective, which might sound low, but he says that is a good level. And just getting the vaccine will better protect you from various flu strains.

“It mainly protects against the specific strains that it is formulated for however, all flu viruses are similar,” Delfino said. “So when your body has immunity to the main strain, it’ll also have the ability to fight off the other less common strands.”

Respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV, is another virus hitting the region. Health experts say it’s especially prevalent in child-care settings.

“It is an illness that is concerning because it causes a high fever and a severe cough,” Delfino said.

But unlike the flu or strep throat, there are no prescription treatment options for RSV, only over-the-counter meds or a ventilator to improve oxygen levels. Bottom line, he says if you or anyone in your family is feeling sick, stay home.

