Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Elementary teacher, mom of 3, diagnosed with lupus is graduating from residency program

Ammiesta “Ammie” Stewart, 50, is graduating from Jackson State University’s Mississippi...
Ammiesta “Ammie” Stewart, 50, is graduating from Jackson State University’s Mississippi Teacher Residency program on Friday – all while juggling being a mom of three, being an elementary school teacher, and battling lupus.(William H. Kelly III/JSU)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (Gray News) – A teacher in Mississippi is proving that Super Woman might be real.

Ammiesta “Ammie” Stewart, 50, is graduating from Jackson State University’s Mississippi Teacher Residency program on Friday – all while juggling being a mom of three, being an elementary school teacher, and battling lupus.

Stewart currently teaches elementary students in Jackson Public Schools and was diagnosed with lupus in May 2022.

JSU said Stewart enrolled in the residency program in March, and she is graduating Friday.

Even more impressive? She is graduating with a 3.9 GPA and has been inducted into the Alpha Kappa Mu Honor Society.

Stewart told JSU that the journey was “rigorous,” often battling lupus flare-ups that left her fatigued and in chronic pain.

But she credits her strong faith, family, friends, and coworkers with helping her pursue her dreams.

“I know when to throw in the towel, but sometimes it’s not about throwing in that towel. Take that towel and wipe these tears with it because I cry and all that kind of stuff sometimes, but with that being said, I can say I did it,” Stewart told JSU.

Prior to attending JSU, Stewart graduated from Tougaloo College in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in childhood development. She also holds two associate degrees in early childhood and in childhood development.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Jamilla Shanae’ Smith and Daniel Harmon
Suspect accused of kidnapping Aiken County missing mom
Saluda County Sheriff's Office, S.C.
Chickens escape when big-rig slams into pole in Ridge Spring
Empty glasses
Dry New Year’s Eve brings boos from Augusta bar owners
Zykee Ryans
Agency reveals new details on 4-year-old’s fatal shooting
April Short, 30
Federal grand jury indicts Fort Eisenhower mom in baby’s murder

Latest News

If Family Counseling Center of the CSRA closes, what’s left?
Accelerate Augusta
$2.3M small business center ‘Accelerate Augusta’ to come next year
A Christmas tree goes up in flames during a demonstration on Dec. 7, 2023, by the Augusta Fire...
How to keep your Christmas tree free of fire trouble
First responders work the scene of a crash in Waltham, Mass., after a person in a vehicle...
Officer and utility worker killed in hit-and-run crash; suspect also accused of stealing cruiser