Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure centering over the region tonight will bring mostly clear and calm conditions tonight allowing lows to reach the upper 20s and low 30s across the region by early Thursday morning.

We’ll be down below freezing early Thursday with sunrise temperatures between 27° (rural) - 34° (urban). Sunny skies stick around Thursday with highs remaining in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Staying dry Friday with seasonal temperatures and a few more clouds rolling into the region. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the mid-60s. Saturday looks mostly dry with warm highs near 70. Rain will be possible Sunday with our next cold front moving into the region. Keep it here for updates!

