Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunny and cool today followed by a warming trend into the weekend. Confidence is increasing in a system moving through the region over the weekend, bringing the chance for gusty winds, showers, and thunderstorms. There is a low-end chance for severe weather and potential of heavy rain with the system on Sunday, but there is plenty of uncertainty remaining as details continue to be ironed out. Cool and dry conditions return for the start of next week.

High thin clouds will roll in tonight - but still a chilly night with lows in the mid to low 30s by early Friday. Skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy most of the day Friday with highs seasonal in the mid-60s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Staying dry Friday and most of Saturday. Morning lows Saturday will be in the upper 40s. Warm Saturday afternoon with highs above average in the low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy during the day. Winds will be out of the southwest 5-10 mph. Showers will be possible Saturday night.

A cold front will move into the region Sunday and bring gusty winds and the chance for rain, possibly storms. Highs stay relatively warm Sunday in the upper 60s. Winds will be sustained out of the southwest between 15-20 mph and gusting up to 30 mph at times. Rain chances during the day will be dependent on the timing of the front. Keep it here for updates the next few days for timing. Severe weather is possible if the front times out for the afternoon - main concern would be strong straight line winds.

Back to dry and chilly weather early next week. Sunny skies and highs back in the mid-50s next Monday and Tuesday.

Rain chances increase Sunday with our next incoming cold front. (WRDW)

