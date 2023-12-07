If Family Counseling Center of the CSRA closes, what’s left?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Family Counseling Center of the CSRA’s need for funding is now at a critical point.

The center has been in a financial hole for the past couple of years, but now the hole appears too deep to get out of.

It’s looking to raise $80,000 by the end of the year to keep the doors open. To donate, visit https://www.fcccsra.org/donations.html.

It’s one of the only places left in the area that provides mental health resources to anyone, regardless of financial or insurance status.

“Trauma doesn’t just happen to people with insurance, so being able to provide therapy, regardless of insurance status, or financial status is so important and I do not want that to go away,” said Connor Thornton, a therapist at the center.

The therapists serve anyone from kids to the elderly and everyone in between.

“You will be shocked with how early suicidal ideation begins. I have clients as young as 7 or 8, expressing suicidal ideation,” said Thornton.

At the other end of the age range, Andrew Thomas, another therapist, sees people who fear retirement.

“Some families are scared that they don’t have enough money saved because of inflation,” Thomas said.

All of the therapists at the center are on the front lines daily.

They serve in the office and out in the community.

“It happens where people are. I mean, the most important part of therapy, from my perspective, is meeting your client where they are at step one, and then going from there. And sometimes where the client is, is in the community. It’s not in my office,” said Thornton.

They go to schools and after-school programs, talk to people experiencing homelessness under the 13th Street bridge and more.

“We humanize the experience. We humanize the mental health crisis, right? Everybody is accepted here, right? It’s not about price. It’s not about status, but it’s about being human. And I think that’s what this community needs,” said Thomas.

The center has served more than 400 people this year and currently has a wait list of 180.

With the funding concerns they might have to shut down by the start of 2024 and they say this will leave so many with nowhere else to go.

“I have served probably about 100 kids this year. ... But I still have 80 kids on a wait list,” Thornton said. “I have some that I’ve been seeing that for a year now, and I don’t want them to have to start over.”

Starting over is what no one, even those who work at the center, want to do.

“As heartbroken as I will be, I will take this work somewhere else,” Thomas said. “It doesn’t just stop here at the Family Counseling Center. I think this center has ignited a fire in all of us to advocate.”

