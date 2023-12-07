Submit Photos/Videos
BrandsMart donates items to bring Augusta teen center to life

BrandsMart donated $5,000 in goods to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Augusta for its teen...
BrandsMart donated $5,000 in goods to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Augusta for its teen center.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta on Thursday got a major boost to its brand-new teen center.

BrandsMart U.S.A. delivered $5,000 worth of game-changing products to help bring the space to life.

In addition to the $5,000 cash donation BrandsMart made in October, the $5,000 product delivery Thursday included a new Samsung refrigerator, a GE freestanding ice machine, 10 upholstered armchairs and a 21-piece patio bar furniture set.

The $10,000 donation coincides with the new BrandsMart U.S.A. location on Robert C. Daniel Jr Parkway, which celebrated its grand opening in October.

