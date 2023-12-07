Bond denied for ex accused of kidnapping Aiken County missing mom

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A missing Aiken County mom’s family is hoping for a miracle.

Jamilla Shanae’ “Millie” Smith has been missing since Saturday, and her ex-boyfriend, the last person known to have been with her, has been arrested on a charge of kidnapping.

Even after authorities have combed the area around Smith’s home for at least two days at 425 Old Jackson Highway, there’s been no sign of her.

Her distraught mother hopes the community can pitch in and launch a massive search for the 30-year-old.

Smith’s mother drove up from Florida on Thursday to enlist the community’s help.

Her travel plans brought her to Aiken County in time for the 3 p.m. bond hearing for Daniel Gabriel Harmon, 34, Smith’s ex-boyfriend who’s accused of kidnapping her.

Bond was denied for Harmon. He’s considered a flight risk and a danger to the community.

Both sides of the family were at the hearing in Aiken.

As far as the grass-roots search, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office isn’t saying yes to that, but it’s not saying no, either.

“Every step of this investigation is dictated by the progress of the case,” sheriff’s Capt. Eric Abdullah said Thursday. “At this point, our priority is locating Jamillia and we are not ruling out using a search with the support of the community.”

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that new arrest warrants had been obtained against Harmon a day after his arrest on a charge of second-degree domestic violence.

The warrants accuse him of kidnapping Smith on Saturday, as well as injuring her by choking her on Nov. 10.

Smith’s family was in contact with her on Saturday as she and Harmon drove to Columbia and got into an argument. Later after they arrived back at Smiths’s home, there was a 911 call from her phone telling authorities that her ex-boyfriend had shown up and she had run to get away from him. The dispatcher heard a man in the background telling her to get in a car, followed by a honking horn before the line went dead.

Smith hasn’t been seen since then.

But on Tuesday, authorities acting on a tip found Harmon holed up in a North Augusta home in the 400 block of Carpenterville Road. After about an hour that included a response from the SWAT team, Harmon was taken into custody.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Smith is urged to call 803-648-6811. Tipsters can also send a message at www.aikencountysheriff.net.

