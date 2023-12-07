Augusta man attempts to murder mother in front of child with machete on Halloween

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are learning more about the attempted murder of a mother in front of her child by machete on Halloween night by an Augusta man, according to authorities.

On Tuesday, Lorenzo Glover, 31, of Augusta, was arrested in connection to the incident, according to jail records.

Authorities say deputies were responding to a welfare check when they heard crying upon arrival, greeted by Glover answering the door.

Deputies asked to speak with the victim, then Glover went into the residence to get her. Deputies say she would not make contact and kept her head down and continued to cry.

She stated, “Everything was okay.” When asked what caused the bruises, it wasn’t until she was taken outside and away from Glover, she told deputies she was “terrified for her life and they couldn’t leave her there.”

The mother told authorities that before trick-or-treating, she and Glover were arguing due to him continuing to accuse her of cheating.

She told deputies then Glover retrieved a machete, threatened to kill her, hit her on the leg, and then attempted to stab her in front of her child, according to authorities.

She was able enough to get free and take her child trick-or-treating, she told authorities.

Upon returning to the residence, Glover began screaming and striking her with the machete. She stated she told Glover she was going to call 911.

Glover told her he would kill her before the cops arrived, according to authorities.

She told deputies she was fearful to speak about the incident at the location due to Glover having a revolver inside the residence, authorities say.

Glover has been charged with assault and attempted murder, according to jail records.

