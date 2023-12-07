Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta man attempts to murder mother in front of child with machete on Halloween

Lorenzo Glover
Lorenzo Glover(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are learning more about the attempted murder of a mother in front of her child by machete on Halloween night by an Augusta man, according to authorities.

On Tuesday, Lorenzo Glover, 31, of Augusta, was arrested in connection to the incident, according to jail records.

Authorities say deputies were responding to a welfare check when they heard crying upon arrival, greeted by Glover answering the door.

Deputies asked to speak with the victim, then Glover went into the residence to get her. Deputies say she would not make contact and kept her head down and continued to cry.

She stated, “Everything was okay.” When asked what caused the bruises, it wasn’t until she was taken outside and away from Glover, she told deputies she was “terrified for her life and they couldn’t leave her there.”

The mother told authorities that before trick-or-treating, she and Glover were arguing due to him continuing to accuse her of cheating.

She told deputies then Glover retrieved a machete, threatened to kill her, hit her on the leg, and then attempted to stab her in front of her child, according to authorities.

She was able enough to get free and take her child trick-or-treating, she told authorities.

Upon returning to the residence, Glover began screaming and striking her with the machete. She stated she told Glover she was going to call 911.

Glover told her he would kill her before the cops arrived, according to authorities.

She told deputies she was fearful to speak about the incident at the location due to Glover having a revolver inside the residence, authorities say.

Glover has been charged with assault and attempted murder, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Jamilla Shanae’ Smith and Daniel Harmon
Suspect accused of kidnapping Aiken County missing mom
Saluda County Sheriff's Office, S.C.
Chickens escape when big-rig slams into pole in Ridge Spring
Crump is a national civil rights attorney who has represented several families, including...
Ben Crump to represent family in death of Freddie Walker
April Short, 30
Federal grand jury indicts Fort Eisenhower mom in baby’s murder
Empty glasses
Dry New Year’s Eve brings boos from Augusta bar owners

Latest News

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
20-year-old murder suspect arrested in Richmond County
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
5 arrested in Waynesboro shooting, Richmond Co. burglaries
Islamic Society of Augusta holds ‘Road to Peace’ presentation
Road to peace between Palestine and Israel
Islamic Society of Augusta holds ‘Road to Peace’ presentation