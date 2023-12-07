Submit Photos/Videos
AI technology could become safety tool on Ga. roadways

There is interest in using artificial intelligence to make the roadways safer.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDA/WAGT) - Georgia legislators have passed bills at the forefront of technology including investing in autonomous vehicles and electric vehicle infrastructure. Now there is interest in using artificial intelligence to make the roadways safer.

As vehicle manufacturing booms in Georgia, Scott Evans with the Forsyth Chamber of Commerce presented a plan for technology development in the state. He called it “The Advanced Transportation Technology Corridor.”

In a 27-mile stretch of State Road 141, companies are developing AI technology using edge computing. He said by partnering with the state they could work to make existing cameras and technology work to send alerts for emergency crews and people on the roadways.

Transportation Committee chairman Rick Jasperse said their committee needs to think proactively. Nearly 2 million jobs in key industries like tourism, retail sales, agriculture, and manufacturing depend on the state’s transportation infrastructure.

“The first time I heard it I was like what but it could help us. As everything is exploding we got to catch up,” said Jasperse.

The state now has a $10.7 billion surplus. Jasperse wants to find out if there is money in the budget to invest in new technology.

