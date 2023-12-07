5 arrested in Waynesboro shooting, Richmond Co. burglaries

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four adults and one juvenile were arrested in connection to a shooting in Waynesboro and burglaries in both Burke and Richmond counties, according to authorities.

At approximately 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Waynesboro Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of shots being fired in the area of Wallace Street and that a residence had been damaged by gunfire.

Authorities say, while checking the area, an officer was on Chaucer Road when he spotted a black in color Kia Soul, which matched the description given by a witness of the vehicle from which the gunshots were allegedly fired, drive past him in the opposite direction.

The officer turned around and located the vehicle, which was occupied by four adult males and one juvenile male, parked on Chaucer Circle. After approaching the vehicle, an assisting Burke County Sheriff’s Office Deputy noticed a firearm inside of the vehicle underneath the driver’s seat, authorities say.

After getting all occupants out of the vehicle, officers located a .223 rifle, three 9mm handguns, and a .45 caliber handgun in various places inside. It was determined that the rifle and one of the 9mm handguns had been previously reported stolen.

It was also determined that some of these subjects are suspected of having committed burglaries in Burke County and firearm thefts in Richmond County.

The four adult occupants of the vehicle were all taken into custody and transported to Burke County Detention Center:

Jaquan Habersham, 18, of Augusta

Terry Davis, 21, of Keysville

Devin Wilkes,18, of Keysville

Ryheem Rollins, 22, of Waynesboro

The juvenile occupant was transported to Augusta RYDC.

This case is currently under investigation, and charges are pending.

