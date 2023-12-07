2nd suspect arrested in murder near Paine College

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 32-year-old in November on Verdery Street at Oak Street, according to authorities.

Myron Garnett, 32, of Verdery Street, was shot at least one time and pronounced dead at 9:43 p.m. Nov. 16 on the scene that’s just south of Paine College, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

The second suspect, Anthony Williams, 20, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder, according to the Richmond County jail records.

Shakeichia Jackson, 30, was arrested and booked into Richmond County jail on Nov. 17, according to deputies. She’s charged with murder.

Garnett is among the latest victims in an outbreak of violent crime that’s claimed more than 100 lives across the CSRA in the past year and a half .

While the outbreak of violence has affected communities large and small on both sides of the Savannah River, Augusta as the largest city has been hit especially hard.

Authorities have blamed much of the problem on gangs. Many of the victims and suspects have been young men.

