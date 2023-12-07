Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

10 indicted in Augusta-area meth-trafficking operation

U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ten defendants in the Augusta area have been indicted on federal charges for participating in what the United States Department of Justice calls a “major methamphetamine trafficking operation.”

The defendants are charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute methamphetamine, along with individual charges related to meth possession and distribution and gun possession, said Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Conviction on the conspiracy charge carries a statutory penalty of up to 20 years, along with fines and supervised release upon completion of any prison term, officials say.

“The charges in this indictment succinctly spell out the danger that trafficking in illegal drugs presents to the safety of our communities – particularly when those engaged in drug trafficking also illegally possess weapons,” said Steinberg. “We commend the challenging work of our law enforcement partners in identifying and disrupting these operations.”

The case was investigated under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Bradley R. Thompson.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Jamilla Shanae’ Smith and Daniel Harmon
Suspect accused of kidnapping Aiken County missing mom
Saluda County Sheriff's Office, S.C.
Chickens escape when big-rig slams into pole in Ridge Spring
Empty glasses
Dry New Year’s Eve brings boos from Augusta bar owners
Zykee Ryans
Agency reveals new details on 4-year-old’s fatal shooting
April Short, 30
Federal grand jury indicts Fort Eisenhower mom in baby’s murder

Latest News

Carlton Thompson, a man affectionately known as Gamecock Jesus, has passed away.
xxxx
Traffic on eastbound I-20 just inside Georgia on Aug. 12, 2022.
AI technology could become safety tool on Ga. roadways
From left: Jamilla Shanae’ Smith and Daniel Harmon
Suspect accused of kidnapping Aiken County missing mom
OSHA
Union asks feds to oversee S.C. workplace safety program