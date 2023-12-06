Wrens police give back to families during holiday season

WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wrens Police Department decided to give back to the community after receiving a food donation at the department on Wednesday.

Wrens Chief John Maynard reached out to Mayor-elect David Hannah so that they could bless those in need.

Officials say they were able to bless around 15 families.

“When the community sees law enforcement giving back, it encourages others to join in. Thank you to Wrens IGA, Sergeant M. Brown, and Officer C. Robinson for your assistance,” the Wrens Police Department said in a post on Facebook.

