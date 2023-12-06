Woman still missing after deputies surround, arrest suspect in N. Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are learning more about the disappearance of a 30-year-old woman after deputies surrounded a home in North Augusta and arrested a suspect in connection, according to authorities.

On Wednesday morning, Jamilla Shanae’ Smith, 30, is still reported missing after drama unfolded Tuesday morning as Aiken County deputies surrounded a North Augusta home where a man was holed up – and he turned out to be a missing person deputies were looking for.

The suspect, Daniel Gabriel Harmon, 34, of Jackson, has been booked and charged with domestic violence after being released from the hospital, according to the jail bookings.

Daniel Gabriel Harmon (Contributed)

Family members hadn’t seen Harmon or Smith since Saturday, and deputies said in the initial alert that Harmon “has some mental health issues and made some threats of self-harm.”

Smith’s mother told deputies she hadn’t heard from her since Saturday and Smith hadn’t picked up her child from the child’s father who lives in Augusta.

Smith’s mother said she spoke with her via FaceTime on Saturday. She said her and Harmon were driving to Columbia S.C. when they had a verbal argument and he threw her phone out of the window on I-20, according to authorities.

She told deputies she helped Smith find her phone using the Find My iPhone app. Smith and Harmon arrived around 6:30 p.m. Smith told her she was driving because Harmon was asleep in the passenger seat after he had taken multiple unknown pills, authorities say.

Smith’s mother advised officials that the vehicle was recently and Harmon has a history of self-harm, and verbal statements of suicidal thoughts. Harmon also has a history of physical abuse.

Around 8:48 p.m., dispatch received the 911 call from the phone number which her mother confirmed was Smith’s, and unknown female caller stated her ex-boyfriend came to the location of the incident, and she ran down the street to get away from him.

The dispatcher then noted the female began to scream and heard a male voice telling her to get in a vehicle and then started blowing the vehicle horn rapidly. The phone went silent and the phone call was ended.

The dispatcher attempted to call the caller back but received no answer. Deputies responded to the 400 block of Old Jackson Highway, but was not able to make contact with the caller, and spoke to neighbors who were standing outside their residence.

The neighbors told deputies they didn’t hear or see anything, but did see a car leave about 10 minutes prior to deputies arrival.

Deputies observed a damaged window screen of one of the front windows to be damaged, leaving the window open, along with Smith’s keys laying on the ground near the window. There was also a shoeprint on the front door, officials say.

Authorities are still looking for Smith, who’s 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 107 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of her.

Smith and Harmon were thought to be in a black Dodge Charger, according to deputies.

“Both have a history of domestic violence incidents,” deputies said in the initial alert about the pair.

Acting on a tip, deputies converged on a house in the 400 block of Carpenterville Road, according to sheriff’s Capt. Eric Abdullah. As a precaution, the SWAT team was brought in.

The roughly hourlong drama had ended by 11 a.m., and Abdullah said the suspect, Harmon had been sent to a hospital for a medical evaluation.

Harmon was the same man deputies said they were looking for on Monday night after a “missing endangered persons” alert was issued.

Also reported missing was Smith who was thought to be with him.

No shots were fired in Tuesday morning’s incident and Harmon was not physically injured, according to Abdullah, who said the medical evaluation was possibly related to medications Harmon might have taken.

After he’s finished at the hospital, Harmon was taken to Aiken County jail, according to Abdullah.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Smith is urged to call 803-648-6811. Tipsters can also send a message at www.aikencountysheriff.net.

Jamilla Shanae’ Smith (Contributed)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.