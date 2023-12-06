Submit Photos/Videos
What the Tech: How to take Christmas photos on pano mode

By Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - How many times do you try taking a photo of the kids or friends standing in front of Christmas time, and it looks like they’re standing in a forest?

Trying to frame the perfect photo with something tall in the background is a real challenge.

It’s difficult (if not impossible) to capture all of the tree and the people standing in front of it unless you move farther away.

That can work but isn’t always possible if you’re gathered around the tree in your home or inside a building. But there is a way to get just the shot you’re looking for.

The secret is using “pano” or “Panoramic” mode. Most people are familiar with the panoramic option to capture stunning wide shots of sunsets and landscapes.

You hold the camera as steady as possible and follow an arrow from one side to the other.

Panoramic mode works in portrait mode (holding the camera up and down) as well and it’s a great way to get the shot you want.

Here’s how to use it: Open the camera and tap “panoramic” mode.

Turn the camera sideways where you see the arrow pointing up. Click or tap the shutter Pan the camera up carefully keeping the arrow aligned with the vertical line that’s displayed on the screen.

Continue panning up until you reach the top of the tree Tap the shutter button again When you open that photo in the photo’s app you’ll see it captured the people and the tree from the bottom to the star on top.

This photo trick works on iPhone and Android devices. One important tip: have the people in the photo hold very still while you’re planning to the top of the tree.

If they move their arms or head you may wind up with a photo of them with multiple arms or faces. Good for a giggle, but not for sharing with others in a Christmas card.

Another option is to use the ultra-wide camera on iPhone which is the .5 camera you’ll see above the shutter button.

Only iPhone 11 and later have the .5 camera along with a few Android devices. Give it a shot (no pun intended) just move the camera slowly, carefully keeping the arrow on the line.

