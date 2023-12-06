Westminster football team recognized by Augusta commission after state win

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta is recognizing the Westminster Wildcats 8-man football team for winning their second state championship in the last five years.

Leaving no doubt on the field, Westminster defeated Windsor Academy 35 to 14, capping off a season for the record books.

In addition to all of their success as a team, six of Westminster’s players were named all-region. Five of them made the all-state team, including Quarterback Levi Murphey who is the GIAA 8-man football player of the year.

On top of all of that, Head Coach Chris Murphey has been named the coach of the year.

“When we started the season, we knew it was a special season, but I never envisioned anything like this. So, this is all new to use and we’re just glad to be a part of it and to be recognized,” said Chris.

Levi said: “It really speaks to the guys I had around me because I had great receivers, and if they don’t catch the ball, none of that happens. No touchdown passes, or if my offensive line is not blocking well, we can’t pull any of that off. So, it’s a team effort.”

The special connection between father and son propelled Westminster to a historic season.

The Wildcats say they’re hoping to run in back again next year to bring another state title back home to Augusta.

