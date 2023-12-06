SLED charges Aiken County suspect shot in officer confrontation

SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged a man who deputies say refused to put down his shotgun during a confrontation.

Responding to a 911 call on Nov.26, deputies encountered an armed man, identified as Cody Talley, 30, around Depot Avenue.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office called in the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Talley is charged with assault/assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, three counts of pointing and presenting firearms at a person, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Aiken County Detention Center inmate bookings.

He was booked into the detention center on Dec. 4.

No bond was set, according to bookings.

The 911 caller reported that the suspect showed up armed at her home and left.

Responding deputies said they searched the area, where they found Talley walking with the firearm.

After finding Talley, he refused to put down his shotgun and continued to walk away, deputies said.

Later during contact, Talley put down the shotgun and placed one hand behind his back into his waistband, where he continued to refuse commands from deputies, according to authorities.

After being struck with a beanbag round, Talley pointed a handgun at deputies and fired, authorities said.

Deputies returned fire, hitting the suspect.

After being taken into custody, deputies rendered aid until Aiken County emergency medical crews arrived.

The suspect was stable and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No deputies were injured. This investigation is being handled by SLED.

The incident was the 39th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2023. This is the third officer-involved shooting for the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office this year.

