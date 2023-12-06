Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Sen. Mark Warner kicks off the holidays with Virginia students

By Annie Andersen
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Capitol Hill turned into the North Pole as Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) transformed his Washington office into a winter wonderland with the help of kindergarten students from Bel Air Elementary School in Woodbridge, Virginia.

It’s a tradition Virginia’s Senior Senator has celebrated almost every year since taking office in 2009, bringing in students from around the Commonwealth. As part of the visit, the students have milk and cookies, sing songs, and help Warner trim his holiday tree.

“The Grinch has been at Capitol Hill for most of the year in terms of some of the craziness, you know, to get into the holiday spirit, to get into the Christmas spirit, to see these young kids come in,” Warner said.

Warner gets his trees from Mt. Rogers Tree Farm in Grayson County, firmly believing that Virginia has the very best holiday trees. This year, however, Warner things Mt. Rogers outdid itself, boasting “this year may be the biggest and best of any year since I’ve been here.”

Congress still has a lot of work to do before the end of the year, but Warner says it’s important to take time to celebrate the season.

“You always got to stay optimistic in this job. Sometimes the last few days have been particularly tough as we try to figure out how we’re going help Ukraine or not, to see these kids come in to see the kind of joy and wonder they bring.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Jamilla Shanae’ Smith and Daniel Harmon
Suspect accused of kidnapping, choking Aiken County missing mom
Car accident generic
Name released for pedestrian killed on Mike Padgett Highway
Fire on Jones Street in Augusta
Augusta downtown businesses rushing to recover from blaze
Wrens, Ga., Police Department
See 14 of the suspects arrested in Wrens’ big crime bust
Adam Crow
Aiken County jail health care provider sued after inmate death

Latest News

From left: Jamilla Shanae’ Smith and Daniel Harmon
Suspect accused of kidnapping Aiken County missing mom
Burke County garbage service provider
Burke County garbage changes bring gripes from many
Augusta Municipal Building
Dry New Year’s Eve brings boos from Augusta bar owners
Parker Singletary
Georgian creates holiday magic through festive decorations
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Battle erupts over estate of of bride killed in S.C. crash