Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Richmond, Burke County DA candidate launches campaign

By Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond and Burke County District Attorney Candidate Amber Brantley launched her campaign in Waynesboro on Tuesday night.

Brantley got her start at the DA’s office in Lowndes County and then worked for the Solicitor General’s Office in Richmond County.

She currently works as the Assistant District Attorney in Columbia County.

We caught up with Brantley at her campaign to see why she is running.

“I believe people should vote for me because our community needs change- restoring justice in our community,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wrens, Ga., Police Department
See 14 of the suspects arrested in Wrens’ big crime bust
Daniel Gabriel Harmon
Missing man found after deputies surround home in North Augusta
Folks were lined up and hungry when the new Olive Garden officially opened its doors at 11...
Augusta’s new Olive Garden opens doors to hungry diners
Johnathan Coppinger
Suspect arrested after road-rage shooting in Aiken County
Munchies Lab
Munchies Lab gets approval to reopen in Columbia County

Latest News

Greenbrier flag football team advances to State Elite 8
Augusta leaders OKs biggest budget ever, move to other matters
Richmond, Burke Country DA candidate launches campaign
Community input meetings begin for Aiken superintendent search