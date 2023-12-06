Richmond, Burke County DA candidate launches campaign

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond and Burke County District Attorney Candidate Amber Brantley launched her campaign in Waynesboro on Tuesday night.

Brantley got her start at the DA’s office in Lowndes County and then worked for the Solicitor General’s Office in Richmond County.

She currently works as the Assistant District Attorney in Columbia County.

We caught up with Brantley at her campaign to see why she is running.

“I believe people should vote for me because our community needs change- restoring justice in our community,” she said.

