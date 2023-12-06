Overturned 18-wheeler knocks down power pole in Johnston

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler knocked over a power pole and blocked one lane of traffic in Johnston early Wednesday morning, according to officials.

Saluda County dispatch says deputies, fire, and EMS are on the scene at West Main Street in Johnston as of 3:49 a.m. clearing the scene.

Authorities say the driver was not injured.

Officials say they are working to contact the power company. Please use alternate routes until the scene is clear.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.