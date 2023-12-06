Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Justice Sandra Day O’Connor will lie in repose at the Supreme Court on Dec. 18

FILE - Judge Sandra Day O'Connor, smiles as she arrives for the start of her confirmation...
FILE - Judge Sandra Day O'Connor, smiles as she arrives for the start of her confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Capitol Hill in Washington for the post of Supreme Court Associate Justice, Sept. 9, 1981. O'Connor, who joined the Supreme Court in 1981 as the nation's first female justice, has died at age 93. (AP Photo, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor will lie in repose at the Supreme Court on Dec. 18, with a funeral service at the National Cathedral the following day, the court said Monday.

The first woman on the Supreme Court, O’Connor died Friday at age 93 in Phoenix. She stepped down from the court in 2006 after serving as a justice for more than 24 years.

Members of the public will be able to pay respects at the court from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, following a private ceremony. Tuesday’s service at the National Cathedral is private and by invitation only, the court said.

The family has asked that donations be made to iCivics, the group she founded to promote civics education, the court said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wrens, Ga., Police Department
See 14 of the suspects arrested in Wrens’ big crime bust
Folks were lined up and hungry when the new Olive Garden officially opened its doors at 11...
Augusta’s new Olive Garden opens doors to hungry diners
Daniel Gabriel Harmon
Missing man found after deputies surround home in North Augusta
Johnathan Coppinger
Suspect arrested after road-rage shooting in Aiken County
Munchies Lab
Munchies Lab gets approval to reopen in Columbia County

Latest News

Friends and firefighters helped decorate a house for Christmas because the homeowners couldn't...
Firefighters decorate home for man with cancer
FILE - Darryl George, a 17-year-old junior, before walking across the street to go into...
Texas high school sends Black student back to in-school suspension over his locs hairstyle
Westminster football team recognized by Augusta commission after state win
Westminster recognized by Augusta commission
Westminster football team recognized by Augusta commission after state win