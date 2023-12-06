Submit Photos/Videos
James “Chick” Jones elected new mayor of Waynesboro

Waynesboro, Ga.
Waynesboro, Ga.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:15 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - James “Chick” Jones has been elected as the new mayor of Waynesboro, according to the Burke County officials.

On Tuesday night, officials announced the election results; there were a total of 720 votes cast out of 3,345 eligible voters.

Jones defeated the incumbent Bill Tinley by a count of 378 to 342, according to the election results.

