James “Chick” Jones elected new mayor of Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - James “Chick” Jones has been elected as the new mayor of Waynesboro, according to the Burke County officials.

On Tuesday night, officials announced the election results; there were a total of 720 votes cast out of 3,345 eligible voters.

Jones defeated the incumbent Bill Tinley by a count of 378 to 342, according to the election results.

