Greenbrier flag football team advances to State Elite 8

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday night, the best girls flag football teams from around the state of Georgia were all on the gridiron, with dreams of advancing to next week’s state championships at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Grovetown, Evans, Lakeside, and Greenbrier all made it to the state playoffs, bringing them all within four wins of making it to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

After battling through the regular season and winning their area championship, the Greenbrier Wolfpack earned home-field advantage for the first couple of rounds.

The Wolfpack have been one of the highest-ranked teams in the nation all season long, and they dominated their way to two victories on their home turf.

In the round of 32, Greenbrier shut out Miller Grove, 39-0. They followed that impressive performance up, by defeating Walnut Grove in the Sweet 16, 40-6.

These two blowout victories mean Greenbrier is moving on to the GHSA Class 6A/5A State Elite 8 on Thursday.

The Wolfpack only needs two more wins to punch their ticket to the state championship in Atlanta.

