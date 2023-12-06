Giving Christmas spirit to those in the hospital for the holiday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When it comes to holidays, there wasn’t a better one in the eyes of Lynda Barrs.

She lived for Christmas.

Every room in the house would be decorated, and her Christmas cheer was unmatched.

Last year, things took a turn over the holiday season.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Lynda suffered a seizure and was flown to a hospital in Gainesville during a trip to the mountains over the holiday season.

That’s when a brain tumor was discovered the day after Christmas.

She started treatments right away and three weeks later was transferred to Augusta University Medical Center, but the tumor never went away.

She died of cancer on April 18.

This will be her husband Randy’s first Christmas since then without his wife by his side.

Instead of being down, he’s doing the things his wife would do instead: Loving this community and spreading Christmas cheer.

So he’s choosing to make around 500 Christmas ornaments and delivering them to hospitals to give them to cancer patients on Christmas, to help keep the Christmas candle burning even if they’re stuck in a hospital room for the holidays.

We’re talking with him about the emotional mission in his wife’s memory.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.