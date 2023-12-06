Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Giving Christmas spirit to those in the hospital for the holiday

Randy Barrs
Randy Barrs(WRDW/WAGT)
By Nick Viland
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When it comes to holidays, there wasn’t a better one in the eyes of Lynda Barrs.

She lived for Christmas.

Every room in the house would be decorated, and her Christmas cheer was unmatched.

Last year, things took a turn over the holiday season.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Lynda suffered a seizure and was flown to a hospital in Gainesville during a trip to the mountains over the holiday season.

That’s when a brain tumor was discovered the day after Christmas.

She started treatments right away and three weeks later was transferred to Augusta University Medical Center, but the tumor never went away.

She died of cancer on April 18.

This will be her husband Randy’s first Christmas since then without his wife by his side.

Instead of being down, he’s doing the things his wife would do instead: Loving this community and spreading Christmas cheer.

MORE | CHOG window-washers dress as superheroes for patients

So he’s choosing to make around 500 Christmas ornaments and delivering them to hospitals to give them to cancer patients on Christmas, to help keep the Christmas candle burning even if they’re stuck in a hospital room for the holidays.

We’re talking with him about the emotional mission in his wife’s memory.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Jamilla Shanae’ Smith and Daniel Harmon
Suspect accused of kidnapping Aiken County missing mom
Car accident generic
Name released for pedestrian killed on Mike Padgett Highway
Wrens, Ga., Police Department
See 14 of the suspects arrested in Wrens’ big crime bust
Fire on Jones Street in Augusta
Augusta downtown businesses rushing to recover from blaze
Saluda County Sheriff's Office, S.C.
Chickens escape when big-rig slams into pole in Ridge Spring

Latest News

ZOLL’s AutoPulse NXT
Aiken County Emergency Services hold training on new CPR device
SLED charges Aiken County suspect shot in officer confrontation
Corporal Lucas Watts
Family of injured S.C. deputy celebrates ‘huge milestone’
Wrens Police Department gives back to families during holiday season
Wrens Police Department gives back to families during holiday season
Ben Crump to represent family in death of Freddie Walker