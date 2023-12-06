Submit Photos/Videos
Georgian creates holiday magic through festive decorations

Parker Singletary
Parker Singletary(WANF)
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When you grow up in a home where Christmas was always a huge deal, it can be hard to let that go as an adult.

That is certainly true for one Georgia man who shares his love of the holiday with his house decorations.

Some things from our childhoods just stick with us, and if we are lucky, many of those memories are good.

“It was always a big deal growing up. My parents and my grandparents really loved Christmas and would go all out with the decorating. The night before Christmas, Christmas Eve after our church service, we would always drive around and look at all of the lights,” said homeowner Parker Singletary.

Some of those memories many try and recreate as adults, because of the way they make them feel.

“This was 2021. There is the house. There is me in the Santa outfit for when the judges come around. There is me in front of the signs,” said Singletary, scrolling through photos in an old Instagram post.

Sometimes, recreating those memories means covering one’s house with enough Christmas lights to attract families all over the neighborhood.

“It is a little bit of a tradition and I like to keep that alive,” said Singletary, “I think it all comes down to nostalgia, people remember the times that they spent with their families when they were young and seeing lights like this might bring them back to their childhood and seeing the kids come and enjoy the lights is always really nice to see.”

Parker lives in an Atlanta neighborhood of close to 800 homes. Wandie Toledo has hosted the community’s Christmas light competition for the past eight years.

“The flyer went out yesterday to get everyone excited and let them know when judging is going to be,” said Toledo.

Judges will drive through the neighborhood on Dec. 17, looking for the best display of the year.

At the very front of Parker’s yard, he has all the signage from his wins so far. There are seven signs — for now.

“We need more feel-good stories. There needs to be some inspiration that it is OK go out there and experience a little magic,” said Toledo.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

