Georgia barber is a finalist for New Year’s $1M lottery drawing

ATLANTA, Ga. - A Georgia Lottery player has the thrilling opportunity to kick off 2024 as a new millionaire.

Tracy Lacobie-Goeddel, of Atlanta, is a finalist in Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year.”

He and four other finalists will fly to New York for the New Year’s Eve ABC special for a chance to draw a $1 million prize.

“Holy cow, this is a big deal,” said Lacobie-Goeddel, 55. “I’ve been watching this show since I was a kid, and I’m going to be on it. I’m very excited just to get a trip to New York, but the one-in-five chance is the greatest chance I’ve ever had of winning anything like this.”

Lacobie-Goeddel, who has worked as a barber for the past 37 years, said if he won he would buy a wheelchair-accessible van for his brother, pay off his mortgage and help some charitable organizations.

The drawing will be held just after midnight Jan. 1.

According to online loan service LendingTree, Georgia ranked second in 2023 for the state with the most spent on lottery tickets — a whopping $526.98 lottery sales per capita.

