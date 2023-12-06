Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Georgia barber is a finalist for New Year’s $1M lottery drawing

By Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. - A Georgia Lottery player has the thrilling opportunity to kick off 2024 as a new millionaire.

Tracy Lacobie-Goeddel, of Atlanta, is a finalist in Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year.”

MORE | Dry New Year’s Eve brings boos from Augusta bar owners

He and four other finalists will fly to New York for the New Year’s Eve ABC special for a chance to draw a $1 million prize.

“Holy cow, this is a big deal,” said Lacobie-Goeddel, 55. “I’ve been watching this show since I was a kid, and I’m going to be on it. I’m very excited just to get a trip to New York, but the one-in-five chance is the greatest chance I’ve ever had of winning anything like this.”

Lacobie-Goeddel, who has worked as a barber for the past 37 years, said if he won he would buy a wheelchair-accessible van for his brother, pay off his mortgage and help some charitable organizations.

The drawing will be held just after midnight Jan. 1.

According to online loan service LendingTree, Georgia ranked second in 2023 for the state with the most spent on lottery tickets — a whopping $526.98 lottery sales per capita.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Jamilla Shanae’ Smith and Daniel Harmon
Suspect accused of kidnapping Aiken County missing mom
Car accident generic
Name released for pedestrian killed on Mike Padgett Highway
Wrens, Ga., Police Department
See 14 of the suspects arrested in Wrens’ big crime bust
Fire on Jones Street in Augusta
Augusta downtown businesses rushing to recover from blaze
Saluda County Sheriff's Office, S.C.
Chickens escape when big-rig slams into pole in Ridge Spring

Latest News

Wrens Police Department gives back to families during holiday season.
Wrens police give back to families during holiday season
This gravestone at a Midlands cemetery is one of the few that remain there, though it's been...
‘They’re truly just lost’: Groups working to preserve S.C. cemeteries
ZOLL’s AutoPulse NXT
Aiken County Emergency Services hold training on new CPR device
SLED charges Aiken County suspect shot in officer confrontation