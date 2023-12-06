Evans ceremony, festivities the mark start of Hanukkah

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, begins this year on Thursday evening, and a giant menorah will mark the Jewish holiday at Evans Towne Center Park.

Amid the Israel-Hamas war, organizers of Hanukkah gatherings expect a larger than usual crowd this year in a statement of Jewish pride and confidence.

Chabad of Augusta is organizing a public Hanukkah menorah-lighting event with a 9-foot menorah at Evans Town Center Park at 6 p.m. Thursday. The ceremony will feature community leaders.

After the ceremony, children will perform Hanukkah songs, and hundreds will enjoy latkes, a special Hanukkah treat. The children will love the special gelt drop – parachuting down chocolate gelt from a Columbia County fire ladder truck. Gelt is a kosher chocolate treat formed in the shape of a coin and wrapped in gold or silver wrapping. All children attending will also receive a Hanukkah gift.

There will also be a musical performance by D-mark.

Prior to the ceremony, children will enjoy Hanukkah crafts and other Hanukkah fun activities, as well as hot drinks and a selection of traditional Hanukkah foods.

“Not only is celebrating Hanukkah a vital part of Jewish life – where it has become a potent point of light and Jewish pride and confidence for American Jews in the fight against darkness and antisemitism – but also represents key American values, namely those of liberty and independence,” Rabbi Zalman Fischer said. “The holiday of Hanukkah underscores the fact that American culture has been enriched by the thriving ethnic cultures which contributed very much, each in its own way, to communal life, both materially and spiritually.”

Hanukkah recalls the victory of a militarily weak but spiritually strong Jewish people, who defeated the Syrian-Greeks who had overrun ancient Israel and sought to impose restrictions on the Jewish way of life and practice.

They desecrated and defiled the Holy Temple and the oil prepared for the lighting of the menorah–part of the daily service.

Upon defeating their enemies and recapturing the Temple only one jar of undefiled oil was found, enough to burn for one day, but it lasted miraculously for eight.

In commemoration, Jews celebrate Hanukkah for eight days by lighting an eight-branched candelabrum known as a menorah, adding another candle each night.

Learn more at https://www.chabadaugusta.org/chanukah.

