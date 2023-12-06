Dry New Year’s Eve brings boos from Augusta bar owners

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta bar owners are frustrated over the money they’ll be losing on one of their biggest nights of the year.

They won’t be able to sell alcohol on New Year’s Eve because it’s a Sunday.

The state of Georgia only allows sales on one Sunday per year, and local leaders can vote if there are multiple Sundays in consideration.

Augusta leaders chose Super Bowl Sunday, and now they’re stuck with that decision.

About 20 bar owners showed up at Tuesday’s meeting of the Augusta Commission to protest the decision.

Bar owners showed up at the Dec. 5, 2023, Augusta Commission meeting to protest the decision to allow Sunday alcohol sales on Super Bowl Sunday instead of New Year's Eve. (WRDW/WAGT)

Clifton Thomas, the owner of Cliffisms Sports & Spirits, said it would be a great loss.

“At least between $5,000 and $10,000, because that is a major night,” he said.

Adrian Estrada, owner of The Loft Augusta, said: “We are destinations for people without families, for people who are from Fort Eisenhower, and other places that come out to celebrate.”

In 2017, despite the law, Augusta actually managed to have bars open on both New Year’s and Super Bowl Sunday.

Augusta Planning and Development says this happened simply by a lack of enforcement.

The city’s legal office says there’s no workaround for the previous vote.

“We’re the bad guys,” Commissioner Sean Frantom exclaimed in frustration over not being able to reverse the call.

Estrada said: “This year if we can not open, it’s on your hands. Because somebody neglected to have a calendar, and look and take in consideration, and have bar owners present.”

Commissioners have already made a motion to address this issue as soon as the new year starts, but the city’s legal staff says the solution needs either state intervention or a county-wide election for people to weigh in.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.