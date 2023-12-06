Submit Photos/Videos
Chickens escape when 18-wheeler crashes into power pole in Ridge Spring

By Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:00 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RIDGE SPRING, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After an 18-wheeler accident knocked over a power pole, chickens broke free of the truck early Wednesday, according to officials.

Saluda County dispatchers said deputies, fire and emergency medical crews arrived on the scene at West Main Street near Westview Drive around 3:49 a.m.

As of 8:10 a.m., officials were still on the scene of the accident trying to catch the chickens that broke free during the accident, dispatchers said.

One lane of traffic was blocked, and deputies were directing traffic.

Dominion has been contacted about the power, but it is still unsure how many people will be without power.

Authorities say the driver was not injured.

Please use alternate routes until the scene is clear.

