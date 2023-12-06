Chickens escape from 18-wheeler accident into power pole in Johnston

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After an 18-wheeler poultry accident knocked over a power pole, chickens broke free in Johnston early Wednesday morning, according to officials.

Saluda County dispatch says deputies, fire, and EMS first arrived on the scene at West Main Street in Johnston around 3:49 a.m. clearing the scene.

As of 5:27 a.m., officials were still on the scene of the accident trying to catch the chickens that broke free during the accident, dispatch confirms.

One lane of traffic is blocked, and deputies are directing traffic, dispatch confirms.

Dominion has been contacted about the power, but it is still unsure how many people will be without power.

Authorities say the driver was not injured.

Please use alternate routes until the scene is clear.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.