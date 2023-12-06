Burke County garbage changes bring gripes from many

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For years, Burke County neighbors have been dumping their trash in dumpsters, unlike rural residents in other counties that have operated on trash pickup.

But all of that is about to change with new trash pickup service by Ryland, the same company that took over when trash issues were looming in Appling a few months ago.

But Burke County neighbors and business owners aren’t too happy about this change.

Their biggest gripe is how Burke County commissioners made the decision a few months back without asking the community for their input.

While the trash pickup service is paid for by the county, neighbors have to pay an additional $10 for a new bin.

We’re talking with commissioners on why they decided to make this switch with no input from people who live in the county.

And we’ll hear from the people who feel their voices weren’t heard in making this decision.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.