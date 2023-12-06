Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Burke County garbage changes bring gripes from many

Developing story: Watch for updates all day in WRDW.com and on News 12
Burke County garbage service provider
Burke County garbage service provider(WRDW/WAGT)
By Taylor Martin
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For years, Burke County neighbors have been dumping their trash in dumpsters, unlike rural residents in other counties that have operated on trash pickup.

But all of that is about to change with new trash pickup service by Ryland, the same company that took over when trash issues were looming in Appling a few months ago.

MORE | Ben Crump to represent family in death of Freddie Walker

But Burke County neighbors and business owners aren’t too happy about this change.

Their biggest gripe is how Burke County commissioners made the decision a few months back without asking the community for their input.

While the trash pickup service is paid for by the county, neighbors have to pay an additional $10 for a new bin.

We’re talking with commissioners on why they decided to make this switch with no input from people who live in the county.

And we’ll hear from the people who feel their voices weren’t heard in making this decision.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Jamilla Shanae’ Smith and Daniel Harmon
What happened to Aiken County missing mom, and how is her ex involved?
Car accident generic
Name released for pedestrian killed on Mike Padgett Highway
Fire on Jones Street in Augusta
Augusta downtown businesses rushing to recover from blaze
Wrens, Ga., Police Department
See 14 of the suspects arrested in Wrens’ big crime bust
Adam Crow
Aiken County jail health care provider sued after inmate death

Latest News

Augusta Municipal Building
Dry New Year’s Eve brings boos from Augusta bar owners
Parker Singletary
Georgian creates holiday magic through festive decorations
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Battle erupts over estate of of bride killed in S.C. crash
Cody Talley, 30.
SLED charges Aiken County suspect shot in officer confrontation
First Alert Weather Extra: Winter Wonderland