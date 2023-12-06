Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Biden to press Congress to pass Ukraine aid package in Wednesday speech, as US offers dire warnings

FILE — President Joe Biden speaks at CS Wind, Nov. 29, 2023, in Pueblo, Colo. Biden has asked...
FILE — President Joe Biden speaks at CS Wind, Nov. 29, 2023, in Pueblo, Colo. Biden has asked Congress for nearly $106 billion to fund the wars in Ukraine, Israel and other security needs, but has faced stiff resistance on Capitol Hill. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and ZEKE MILLER and AAMER MADHANI
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday is set to publicly call on Congress to pass tens of billions of dollars in military and economic assistance for Ukraine as his administration warns of dire consequences for Kyiv if lawmakers don’t act.

Biden’s address comes hours after he huddled with leaders of the Group of Seven advanced democracies, which have staunchly supported Ukraine against Russia’s ongoing invasion, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Biden has asked Congress for nearly $106 billion to fund the wars in Ukraine, Israel and other security needs, but has faced stiff resistance on Capitol Hill. Some Republicans have grown tired of providing support to Ukraine after the U.S. has already sent $111 billion, and other GOP lawmakers are insisting on stiff changes to U.S. border policy as a condition of voting for the measure.

The White House has sent increasingly sharp warnings to lawmakers of what would happen if they don’t approve the measure before the end of the year, saying Ukraine’s military would be stalled, or worse.

In a letter to House and Senate leaders, released publicly on Monday, Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young warned the U.S. will run out of funding to send weapons and assistance to Ukraine by the end of the year, saying that would “kneecap” Ukraine on the battlefield.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Jamilla Shanae’ Smith and Daniel Harmon
What happened to Aiken County missing mom, and how is her ex involved?
Car accident generic
Name released for pedestrian killed on Mike Padgett Highway
Fire on Jones Street in Augusta
Augusta downtown businesses rushing to recover from blaze
Wrens, Ga., Police Department
See 14 of the suspects arrested in Wrens’ big crime bust
Adam Crow
Aiken County jail health care provider sued after inmate death

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a closed-door...
GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California is resigning, 2 months after his ouster as House speaker
A New York Times report details “glaring vulnerabilities” in America’s air traffic controller...
Report: Aviation safety system is under strain; some air traffic controllers say ‘a deadly crash is inevitable’
April Short, 30
Federal grand jury indicts Army mom in baby’s murder
This undated family photo shows David Schultz with his two sons. Schultz’s semi-truck was...
Truck driver still missing 2 weeks after semi holding baby pigs was found abandoned on highway