Arrested official no longer working for McDuffie County

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After being arrested and suspended from her job as animal services director, Micayla McClain is no longer employed by McDuffie County.

Her exit was announced Wednesday by a county spokesman, who said Catherine Bohler’s first day as animal services facility manager was Monday.

The effort to hire this position was in process before any other personnel changes, the spokesman said.

Bohler will be focused on the operations and procedures at the animal shelter, and the search for a new animal services director will get underway in the new year.

In the meantime, staff and volunteers will care for the shelter’s animals, which will be available for adoption by appointment only.

McClain and her husband, Richard Allison McClain, were arrested in mid-November on charges of cruelty to children . A Division of Family and Children Services abuse/neglect alleged a 2-year-old was exposed to tetrahydrocannabinol, the active ingredient in marijuana.

