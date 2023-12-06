Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken County Emergency Services hold training on new CPR device

ZOLL’s AutoPulse NXT
ZOLL’s AutoPulse NXT(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Emergency Services held training sessions on Wednesday to show off their new CPR machines.

Aiken County EMS will be the first EMS agency in the United States to deploy a new automated CPR device, according to officials.

Aiken County Emergency Services says ZOLL’s AutoPulse NXT will allow them to deliver the best care possible for citizens.

“It’s thinner and more movable. We can now do CPR when people are in an upright position. We can carry them down the stairs. We can maneuver them without stopping those lifesaving chest compressions,” said Thomas Edwards, training officer.

According to Aiken County Emergency Services, the design also makes it easier to move patients during resuscitation efforts. Studies with the new tech show it’s much more reliable than manual CPR and even has a higher survival rate for patients, according to the manufacturer of this device.

“This new device provides customized mechanical chest compressions for patients experiencing cardiac arrest while accommodating a wider range of patients compared to our current mechanical CPR device,” the department said in a news release.

