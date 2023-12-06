31-year-old suspect arrested October attempted murder case in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 31-year-old suspect has been arrested on Tuesday in connection to an attempted murder back in October in Aiken, according to jail records.

According to jail records, Lorenzo Glover, was arrested and charged with attempted murder for an incident that happened on Oct. 31.

We have reached out to learn more about the incident.

