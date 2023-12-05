Who’s hiring? Job fairs and opportunities across the CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a new job, here are some upcoming fairs and current opportunities throughout the CSRA.
Hiring events
AU is hosting a career fair on behalf of Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home for the following positions: certified nursing assistants, licensed practical nurses, registered nurses, and environmental services technicians. Apply online.
The fair will be held at Goodwill Job Connection at 3120 Peach Orchard Road.
- Dec. 5 - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Columbia County School District is holding a job fair to fill these available positions: nutrition assistant, paraprofessional, bus driver, custodian, parking lot attendant, HVAC technician, technology support, and payroll accountant, among others.
Representatives will be on hand to answer questions and conduct on-site interviews. Computers will be available for candidates to complete an online application.
The fair will be at the Student Support Complex located at 4395 Riverwatch Parkway.
- Dec. 5 - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
VA Augusta is holding two drive-thru, resume drop-off events for qualified Registered Nurses and Licensed Practical Nurses for its Spinal Cord Injury Center and its Community Living Center.
Just drive up and drop of your resume at both locations, you won’t need to park.
The Spinal Cord Injury Center is located at the downtown campus at 950 15th Street.
- Dec. 14 - from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Community Living Center is located at the uptown campus at 1 Freedom Way.
- Dec. 20 - from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
Job opportunities
- The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office is hiring for patrol deputies. Pick up an application at the office or apply online.
- The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is hiring for: a road patrol deputy, rural communities diploma program director, youth support counselor, juvenile intervention crisis team program administrative support.
- The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office has an opening for the position of Victim’s Advocate. Applicants for this position would be required to be on-call, including weekends.
- Richmond County schools are in need of bus drivers. If you are interested in applying, you can do so on the school district’s website.
- Augusta University is hiring for the following positions: police, administrative assistants, student health, grounds keepers, dental assistants, information technology, environmental services, financial aid counselors, research, and nurses. Apply online.
- Augusta University’s College of Education and Human Development and Career Services are hosting a CSRA K-12 job fair for those looking for jobs in the field of education, K-12.
- The City of Sandersville is hiring for a fleet maintenance mechanic, inflow and infiltration operator, and street supervisor.
- Augusta Partnership for Children, Inc. is hiring for a Parent Educator and has volunteer positions available.
- Child Enrichment has an opening for a full-time receptionist.
- SPCA Albrecht Center - part-time and full-time positions available: shelter manager, volunteer coordinator, vet assistant, licensed vet tech, and veterinarians.
- The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is hiring for a facility custodian.
