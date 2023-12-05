Submit Photos/Videos
Who’s hiring? Job fairs and opportunities across the CSRA

Upcoming job fairs in the CSRA
By Macy Neal
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a new job, here are some upcoming fairs and current opportunities throughout the CSRA.

Hiring events

AU is hosting a career fair on behalf of Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home for the following positions: certified nursing assistants, licensed practical nurses, registered nurses, and environmental services technicians. Apply online.

The fair will be held at Goodwill Job Connection at 3120 Peach Orchard Road.

  • Dec. 5 - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Columbia County School District is holding a job fair to fill these available positions: nutrition assistant, paraprofessional, bus driver, custodian, parking lot attendant, HVAC technician, technology support, and payroll accountant, among others.

Representatives will be on hand to answer questions and conduct on-site interviews. Computers will be available for candidates to complete an online application.

The fair will be at the Student Support Complex located at 4395 Riverwatch Parkway.

  • Dec. 5 - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

VA Augusta is holding two drive-thru, resume drop-off events for qualified Registered Nurses and Licensed Practical Nurses for its Spinal Cord Injury Center and its Community Living Center.

Just drive up and drop of your resume at both locations, you won’t need to park.

The Spinal Cord Injury Center is located at the downtown campus at 950 15th Street.

  • Dec. 14 - from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Community Living Center is located at the uptown campus at 1 Freedom Way.

  • Dec. 20 - from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Job opportunities

